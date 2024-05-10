2 Grosze 1932 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1932 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2466 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 7,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

