Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze 1932 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 6,500,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Grosze
- Year 1932
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1932 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2466 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 7,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Numisbalt (14)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Stary Sklep (8)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosze 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search