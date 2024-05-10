Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze 1932 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 2 Grosze 1932 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 2 Grosze 1932 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 6,500,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1932 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2466 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 7,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numisbalt (14)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (8)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1932 WJ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1932 All Polish coins Polish bronze coins Polish coins 2 Grosze Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search