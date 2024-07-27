10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 763 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

