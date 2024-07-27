Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" (Poland, II Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,0 g
- Pure silver (0,5305 oz) 16,5 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 3,100,000
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1932
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 763 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
