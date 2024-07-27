Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,5305 oz) 16,5 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 3,100,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 763 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 18, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 18, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

