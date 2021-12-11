Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". Silver. 8 mint marks (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver. 8 mint marks

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" Silver 8 mint marks - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" Silver 8 mint marks - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22 g
  • Pure silver (0,5305 oz) 16,5 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". Silver. 8 mint marks. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 26,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (2)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
7841 $
Price in auction currency 32000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

Category
Year
Search