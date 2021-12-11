Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". Silver. 8 mint marks (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver. 8 mint marks
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22 g
- Pure silver (0,5305 oz) 16,5 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1932
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". Silver. 8 mint marks. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 26,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Niemczyk (2)
