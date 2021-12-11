Pattern 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". Silver. 8 mint marks (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". Silver. 8 mint marks. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 26,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Сondition XF (2)