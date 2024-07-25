Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 4,40 g
- Pure silver (0,1061 oz) 3,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 15,700,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1932
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2319 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 16,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2023.
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 920 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
