Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 4,40 g
  • Pure silver (0,1061 oz) 3,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 15,700,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (407)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2319 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 16,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2023.

Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 920 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

