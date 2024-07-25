2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1932 "Polonia". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2319 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 16,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2023.

