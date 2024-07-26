Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 9,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,1591 oz) 4,95 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 1,250,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (390)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2788 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place September 1, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (4)
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (8)
  • DNW (1)
  • Dorotheum (3)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (35)
  • Felzmann (12)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Gärtner (5)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (8)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Heritage Eur (5)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (44)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Marciniak (12)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (25)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (14)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (8)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • Teutoburger (29)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (17)
  • WCN (26)
  • WDA - MiM (9)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wójcicki (25)
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
4560 $
Price in auction currency 4560 USD
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
To auction
Poland 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Free City of Danzig Coins of Poland in 1932 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search