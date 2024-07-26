Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 9,9 g
- Pure silver (0,1591 oz) 4,95 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 1,250,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1932
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (390)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2788 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place September 1, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (4)
- Busso Peus (5)
- CNG (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (8)
- DNW (1)
- Dorotheum (3)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (35)
- Felzmann (12)
- Frühwald (3)
- Gärtner (5)
- GGN (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (8)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (5)
- Heritage Eur (5)
- HERVERA (4)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (7)
- Karbownik (1)
- Katz (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (44)
- London Coins (1)
- Marciniak (12)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (25)
- Nihon (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (14)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Numisor (2)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rauch (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (8)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (4)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stack's (4)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (5)
- Teutoburger (29)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (17)
- WCN (26)
- WDA - MiM (9)
- Westfälische (2)
- Wójcicki (25)
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
4560 $
Price in auction currency 4560 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 19
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search