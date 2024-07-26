2 Gulden 1932 "Cog" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Gulden 1932 "Cog". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2788 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place September 1, 2020.

Сondition UNC (46) AU (47) XF (146) VF (148) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (13) MS63 (8) MS62 (10) MS61 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (12) AU53 (5) AU50 (4) XF45 (3) DETAILS (6) + (2) Service NGC (39) PCGS (29)

