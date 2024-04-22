Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1932 "Nike" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1932 "Nike" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1932 "Nike" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 18,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Mintage UNC 3,100,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1932 "Nike". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 536 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 125,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Nike" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
890 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Nike" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10859 $
Price in auction currency 44000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Nike" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Nike" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Nike" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Nike" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Nike" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Nike" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Nike" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Nike" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Nike" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Nike" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Nike" at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Nike" at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition AU50 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Nike" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Nike" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Nike" at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Nike" at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1932 "Nike", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

