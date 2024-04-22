5 Zlotych 1932 "Nike" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1932 "Nike". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 536 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 125,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

