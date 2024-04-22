Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1932 "Nike" (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 18,0 g
- Pure silver (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Mintage UNC 3,100,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1932
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1932 "Nike". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 536 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 125,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
890 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10859 $
Price in auction currency 44000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition AU50 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
