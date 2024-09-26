Pattern 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". Without inscription PRÓBA. PROOF (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". Without inscription PRÓBA. PROOF. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 768 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

