Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". Without inscription PRÓBA. PROOF (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Without inscription PRÓBA. PROOF

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" Without inscription PRÓBA PROOF - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" Without inscription PRÓBA PROOF - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 11,0 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1932
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". Without inscription PRÓBA. PROOF. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 768 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
9036 $
Price in auction currency 36000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1932 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search