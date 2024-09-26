Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". Without inscription PRÓBA. PROOF (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Without inscription PRÓBA. PROOF
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 11,0 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1932
- Mint London
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". Without inscription PRÓBA. PROOF. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 768 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.
