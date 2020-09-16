Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Groszy 1932 WJ. Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1932
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1932 with mark WJ. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Bereska Numizmatyka auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.
Сondition
