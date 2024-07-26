5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23251 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (39) XF (136) VF (103) F (1) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (3) MS62 (5) MS61 (7) AU58 (7) AU55 (7) AU53 (6) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) DETAILS (2) GENUINE (0) Service PCGS (10) NGC (34) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Auction World (2)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (5)

CNG (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins.ee (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (4)

DNW (4)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (24)

Felzmann (6)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (4)

GGN (1)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (8)

Heritage (9)

Heritage Eur (3)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (5)

Künker (69)

London Coins (1)

Marciniak (6)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (21)

Numimarket (9)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

PDA & PGN (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (9)

Rhenumis (3)

Roxbury’s (1)

Russiancoin (8)

Rzeszowski DA (6)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (2)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Sonntag (4)

Spink (1)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (3)

Stephen Album (2)

Teutoburger (19)

WAG (5)

WCN (17)

WDA - MiM (6)

Westfälische (2)

Wójcicki (9)