Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 430,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 5 Gulden
- Year 1932
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (315)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23251 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
13200 $
Price in auction currency 13200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4320 $
Price in auction currency 4320 USD
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
