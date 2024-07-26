Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse 5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 430,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 5 Gulden
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (315)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23251 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.

Poland 5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
13200 $
Price in auction currency 13200 USD
Poland 5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4320 $
Price in auction currency 4320 USD
Poland 5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 12, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Poland 5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Gulden 1932 "St. Mary's Basilica", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

