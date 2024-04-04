10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (123) AU (11) XF (32) VF (9) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (23) MS65 (36) MS64 (25) MS63 (11) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) + (6) Service NGC (74) PCGS (21) GIBON (1) GCN (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (1)

Auction World (1)

Bereska (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (4)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)

GGN (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (5)

Höhn (1)

ibercoin (1)

Katz (8)

KM NUMIS (1)

Marciniak (12)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (23)

Numimarket (8)

Numis Poland (8)

Numisbalt (2)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russiancoin (9)

Rzeszowski DA (9)

Schulman (3)

Stack's (3)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (8)

Stephen Album (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (5)

WCN (10)

WDA - MiM (25)

Wójcicki (23)