Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 5,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (185)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 504 USD
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 GIBON
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction Schulman - March 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
