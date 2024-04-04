Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 5,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1932
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (185)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 504 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 GIBON
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1932 "Codfish", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
