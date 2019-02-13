Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". With inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: With inscription PRÓBA
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 11,0 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1932
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". With inscription PRÓBA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1292 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
