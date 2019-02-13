Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". With inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: With inscription PRÓBA

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" With inscription PRÓBA - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" With inscription PRÓBA - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 11,0 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". With inscription PRÓBA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1292 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2741 $
Price in auction currency 10500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition XF
Selling price

