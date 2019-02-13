Pattern 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". With inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". With inscription PRÓBA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1292 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)