5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". No Mint Mark (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: No Mint Mark
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 11,0 g
- Pure silver (0,2652 oz) 8,25 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 3,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1932
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". No Mint Mark. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1025 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,625. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
