Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". No Mint Mark (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: No Mint Mark

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" No Mint Mark - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" No Mint Mark - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 11,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,2652 oz) 8,25 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 3,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1932
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (251) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". No Mint Mark. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1025 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,625. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.

Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

