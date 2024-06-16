Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 120

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 33,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10481 $
Price in auction currency 42000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Numision - May 21, 2023
Seller Numision
Date May 21, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

