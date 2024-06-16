Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia". Silver (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 120
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1932
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 33,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10481 $
Price in auction currency 42000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 GCN
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numision
Date May 21, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
