Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,2 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (8)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
4289 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4858 $
Price in auction currency 19750 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1932 All Polish coins Polish bronze coins Polish coins 1 Zloty Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search