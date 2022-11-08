Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,2 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1932
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1932 "Polonia". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
4289 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4858 $
Price in auction currency 19750 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price


Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price


Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price


Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price


Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price


