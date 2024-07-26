Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Gulden 1932 "Crane" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 430,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 5 Gulden
- Year 1932
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (308)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Gulden 1932 "Crane". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2042 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 67,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1930 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1606 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
