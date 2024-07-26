Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Gulden 1932 "Crane" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse 5 Gulden 1932 "Crane" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 5 Gulden 1932 "Crane" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 430,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 5 Gulden
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (308)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Gulden 1932 "Crane". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2042 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 67,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

