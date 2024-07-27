Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,0 g
- Pure silver (0,5305 oz) 16,5 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 2,130,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1936
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1370)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34653 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
