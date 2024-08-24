Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1936

Silver coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1936 Jozef Pilsudski
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1936 Jozef Pilsudski
10 Zlotych 1936 Jozef Pilsudski
Average price 70 $
Sales
1 1370
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1936 Jozef Pilsudski
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1936 Jozef Pilsudski
5 Zlotych 1936 Jozef Pilsudski
Average price 110 $
Sales
1 705
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1936 JA Sailing Vessel
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1936 JA Sailing Vessel
5 Zlotych 1936 JA Sailing Vessel
Average price 120 $
Sales
1 969
Obverse 2 Zlote 1936 Jozef Pilsudski
Reverse 2 Zlote 1936 Jozef Pilsudski
2 Zlote 1936 Jozef Pilsudski
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 254
Obverse 2 Zlote 1936 JA Sailing Vessel
Reverse 2 Zlote 1936 JA Sailing Vessel
2 Zlote 1936 JA Sailing Vessel
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 918

Bronze coins

Obverse 5 Groszy 1936 WJ
Reverse 5 Groszy 1936 WJ
5 Groszy 1936 WJ
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 2 Grosze 1936 WJ
Reverse 2 Grosze 1936 WJ
2 Grosze 1936 WJ
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 182
Obverse 1 Grosz 1936 WJ
Reverse 1 Grosz 1936 WJ
1 Grosz 1936 WJ
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 167

Pattern coins

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1936 JA Pattern Sailing Vessel
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1936 JA Pattern Sailing Vessel
5 Zlotych 1936 JA Pattern Sailing Vessel Silver
Average price 3700 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1936 Pattern Sailing Vessel
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1936 Pattern Sailing Vessel
5 Zlotych 1936 Pattern Sailing Vessel Silver. Klippe
Average price 6000 $
Sales
0 51
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1936 Pattern Sailing Vessel
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1936 Pattern Sailing Vessel
5 Zlotych 1936 Pattern Sailing Vessel Bronze. Klippe
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 2 Zlote 1936 Pattern Sailing Vessel
Reverse 2 Zlote 1936 Pattern Sailing Vessel
2 Zlote 1936 Pattern Sailing Vessel Silver
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 2 Zlote 1936 Pattern Sailing Vessel
Reverse 2 Zlote 1936 Pattern Sailing Vessel
2 Zlote 1936 Pattern Sailing Vessel Aluminum
Average price 3700 $
Sales
0 5
