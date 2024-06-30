Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,1061 oz) 3,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 3,918,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (918)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" with mark JA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1267 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 13,500. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

