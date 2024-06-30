2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" with mark JA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1267 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 13,500. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

