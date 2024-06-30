Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Poland, II Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 4,4 g
- Pure silver (0,1061 oz) 3,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 3,918,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1936
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (918)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" with mark JA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1267 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 13,500. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
