5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 11,0 g
- Pure silver (0,2652 oz) 8,25 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 1,800,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1936
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (705)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 468 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 195 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
