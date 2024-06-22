5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 468 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition UNC (375) AU (68) XF (178) VF (72) F (1) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (4) MS65 (20) MS64 (47) MS63 (60) MS62 (60) MS61 (30) MS60 (2) AU58 (20) AU55 (1) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (199) PCGS (41) CCG (1) GCN (7) PCG (2)

