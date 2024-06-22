Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 11,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,2652 oz) 8,25 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 1,800,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (705)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 468 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Artemide Aste (3)
  • Aste (1)
  • BAC (1)
  • Bereska (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (12)
  • Coinhouse (3)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (5)
  • COINSNET (17)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Inasta (2)
  • Janas (1)
  • Karbownik (4)
  • Katz (36)
  • Marciniak (42)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (99)
  • Numedux (14)
  • Numimarket (51)
  • Numis Poland (18)
  • Numisbalt (14)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (2)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (81)
  • Stare Monety (17)
  • Stary Sklep (37)
  • Tempus (8)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WCN (73)
  • WDA - MiM (58)
  • Wójcicki (82)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 195 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1936 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search