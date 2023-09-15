Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel". Silver (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 11 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 110
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1936
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" with mark JA. Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1238 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (9)
- Stack's (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (14)
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
7964 $
Price in auction currency 32000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3901 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search