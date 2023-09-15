Pattern 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" with mark JA. Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1238 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2018.

