Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 11 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 110

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" with mark JA. Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1238 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (14)
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
7964 $
Price in auction currency 32000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3901 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

