Pattern 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel". Bronze. Klippe (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze. Klippe
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 20 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 200
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1936
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel". Bronze. Klippe. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 341 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 65,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
11702 $
Price in auction currency 51000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
15683 $
Price in auction currency 65000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
