Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel". Bronze. Klippe (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze. Klippe

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" Bronze Klippe - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" Bronze Klippe - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 20 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 200

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel". Bronze. Klippe. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 341 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 65,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
11702 $
Price in auction currency 51000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
15683 $
Price in auction currency 65000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1936 All Polish coins Polish bronze coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search