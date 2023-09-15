Pattern 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel". Bronze. Klippe (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel". Bronze. Klippe. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 341 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 65,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

