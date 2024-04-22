Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze 1936 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 5,800,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Grosze
- Year 1936
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (182)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1936 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 575 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place April 10, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS67 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS67 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
