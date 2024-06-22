2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6313 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 31,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition UNC (109) AU (40) XF (61) VF (23) F (1) No grade (18) Condition (slab) MS65 (5) MS64 (8) MS63 (12) MS62 (16) MS61 (7) MS60 (1) AU58 (18) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) DETAILS (8) + (1) Service NGC (61) PCGS (16) GCN (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Bereska (2)

Busso Peus (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (3)

CNG (1)

COINSNET (5)

Dorotheum (1)

GGN (16)

Heritage (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

Janas (1)

Katz (1)

London Coins (1)

Marciniak (30)

Monety i Medale (1)

Niemczyk (58)

Numedux (4)

Numimarket (21)

Numis Poland (2)

Numisor (1)

Rzeszowski DA (12)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (12)

WAG (1)

WCN (58)

WDA - MiM (10)

Wójcicki (7)