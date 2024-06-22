Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 4,4 g
- Pure silver (0,1061 oz) 3,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 75,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1936
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (254)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6313 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 31,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1747 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
