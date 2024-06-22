Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,1061 oz) 3,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 75,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (254)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6313 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 31,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Bereska (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • GGN (16)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Marciniak (30)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Niemczyk (58)
  • Numedux (4)
  • Numimarket (21)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (12)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (12)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (58)
  • WDA - MiM (10)
  • Wójcicki (7)
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1747 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1936 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
