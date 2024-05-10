Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1936 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 1,50 g
- Diameter 14,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 12,600,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1936
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1936 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 740 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
