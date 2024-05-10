Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1936 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1936 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 1 Grosz 1936 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 1,50 g
  • Diameter 14,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 12,600,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1936 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 740 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Janas (3)
  • Marciniak (10)
  • Niemczyk (26)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (10)
  • Numis Poland (4)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (20)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (20)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WCN (12)
  • WDA - MiM (24)
  • Wójcicki (26)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

