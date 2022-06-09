Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel". Aluminum (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,78 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel". Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 602 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
4413 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

