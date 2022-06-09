Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel". Aluminum (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,78 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1936
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel". Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 602 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WCN (3)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
4413 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
