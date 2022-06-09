Pattern 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel". Aluminum (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel". Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 602 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (1)