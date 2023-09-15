Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel". Silver. Klippe (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver. Klippe

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" Silver Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" Silver Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 20 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 200

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel". Silver. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (14)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (19)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5973 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6539 $
Price in auction currency 28500 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition SP45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2019
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1936 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search