Pattern 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel". Silver. Klippe (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver. Klippe
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 20 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 200
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1936
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel". Silver. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5973 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6539 $
Price in auction currency 28500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition SP45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
