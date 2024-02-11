Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1936 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 4,660,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1936
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1936 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 1237 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 6,200. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- Niemczyk (11)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Numisbalt (7)
- Rzeszowski DA (4)
- Stary Sklep (6)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
598 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search