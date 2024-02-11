Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1936 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1936 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 5 Groszy 1936 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 4,660,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1936
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1936 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 1237 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 6,200. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Niemczyk (11)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Stary Sklep (6)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
598 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1936 WJ at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1936 All Polish coins Polish bronze coins Polish coins 5 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search