Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Poland, II Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 11,0 g
- Pure silver (0,2652 oz) 8,25 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 1,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1936
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (969)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" with mark JA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1315 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 19,500. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Aste (3)
- BAC (1)
- Bereska (1)
- Bid & Grow Auctions (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (47)
- Coinhouse (3)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- COINSNET (37)
- DNW (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (12)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (5)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- Inasta (2)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (27)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Marciniak (37)
- Monety i Medale (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (153)
- Nomisma (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numedux (14)
- Numimarket (60)
- Numis Poland (17)
- Numisbalt (10)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (4)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (101)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (3)
- Stare Monety (17)
- Stary Sklep (26)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (6)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (145)
- WDA - MiM (91)
- Wójcicki (98)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
527 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 47
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search