Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 11,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,2652 oz) 8,25 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (969)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel" with mark JA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1315 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 19,500. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Aste (3)
  • BAC (1)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (47)
  • Coinhouse (3)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • COINSNET (37)
  • DNW (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (12)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Inasta (2)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (27)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (37)
  • Monety i Medale (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (153)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numedux (14)
  • Numimarket (60)
  • Numis Poland (17)
  • Numisbalt (10)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (101)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stare Monety (17)
  • Stary Sklep (26)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Via (1)
  • VL Nummus (6)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (145)
  • WDA - MiM (91)
  • Wójcicki (98)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
527 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Schulman - June 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction NOONANS - June 20, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1936 "Sailing Vessel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1936 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search