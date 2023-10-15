Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 771 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 35,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
6723 $
Price in auction currency 29000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2531 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 3, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

