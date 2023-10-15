Pattern 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 771 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 35,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

