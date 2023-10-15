Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel". Silver (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,4 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1936
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1936 "Sailing Vessel". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 771 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 35,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
6723 $
Price in auction currency 29000 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2531 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
