United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1895

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1895 TB
Reverse Sovereign 1895 TB
Sovereign 1895 TB
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 52
Obverse Half Sovereign 1895 TB St. George
Reverse Half Sovereign 1895 TB St. George
Half Sovereign 1895 TB St. George
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 46

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1895 TB
Reverse Crown 1895 TB
Crown 1895 TB Edge "LVIII"
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 53
Obverse Crown 1895 TB
Reverse Crown 1895 TB
Crown 1895 TB Edge "LIX"
Average price 220 $
Sales
1 120
Obverse Halfcrown 1895 TB
Reverse Halfcrown 1895 TB
Halfcrown 1895 TB
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 59
Obverse Florin 1895 TB
Reverse Florin 1895 TB
Florin 1895 TB
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse Shilling 1895 TB
Reverse Shilling 1895 TB
Shilling 1895 TB
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 48
Obverse Sixpence 1895 TB
Reverse Sixpence 1895 TB
Sixpence 1895 TB
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1895 TB
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1895 TB
Fourpence (Groat) 1895 TB
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1895 TB
Reverse Threepence 1895 TB
Threepence 1895 TB
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Twopence 1895 TB
Reverse Twopence 1895 TB
Twopence 1895 TB
Average price 40 $
Sales
2 6
Obverse Penny 1895 TB
Reverse Penny 1895 TB
Penny 1895 TB
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 4

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1895 TB
Reverse Penny 1895 TB
Penny 1895 TB
Average price 160 $
Sales
2 104
Obverse Halfpenny 1895 TB
Reverse Halfpenny 1895 TB
Halfpenny 1895 TB
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse Farthing 1895
Reverse Farthing 1895
Farthing 1895
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse Farthing 1895 TB
Reverse Farthing 1895 TB
Farthing 1895 TB
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 26
