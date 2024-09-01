Florin 1895 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1895 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33308 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

