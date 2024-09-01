flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1895 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1895 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1895 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,183,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1895 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33308 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Heritage (11)
  • London Coins (7)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Florin 1895 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1895 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1895 TB at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1895 TB at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1895 TB at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1895 TB at auction Heritage - November 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1895 TB at auction TimeLine Auctions - May 29, 2022
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date May 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1895 TB at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1895 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1895 TB at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1895 TB at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
United Kingdom Florin 1895 TB at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1895 TB at auction Heritage - September 3, 2020
United Kingdom Florin 1895 TB at auction Heritage - September 3, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1895 TB at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1895 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1895 TB at auction Heritage - August 9, 2018
United Kingdom Florin 1895 TB at auction Heritage - August 9, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1895 TB at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Florin 1895 TB at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1895 TB at auction Goldberg - June 13, 2018
United Kingdom Florin 1895 TB at auction Goldberg - June 13, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1895 TB at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
United Kingdom Florin 1895 TB at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1895 TB at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1895 TB at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1895 TB at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
United Kingdom Florin 1895 TB at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1895 All English coins English silver coins English coins Florin Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
World Money Fair
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access