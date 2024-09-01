United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1895 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,183,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1895
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1895 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33308 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date May 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
