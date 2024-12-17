flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1895 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1895 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1895 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,773,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1895 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65502 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,620. Bidding took place September 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • BAC (4)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coins (8)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Spink (8)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1895 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1895 TB at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1895 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1895 TB at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1895 TB at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1895 TB at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1895 TB at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1895 TB at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1895 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1895 TB at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1895 TB at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1895 TB at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1895 TB at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1895 TB at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1895 TB at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1895 TB at auction Attica Auctions - June 26, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 26, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1895 TB at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1895 TB at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1895 TB at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1895 TB at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1895 TB at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1895 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1895 TB at auction Heritage - September 30, 2021
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1895 TB at auction Heritage - September 30, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1895 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access