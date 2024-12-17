United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1895 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,773,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1895
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1895 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65502 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,620. Bidding took place September 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 26, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
