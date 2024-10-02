Penny 1895 TB "Type 1895-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,45 g
  • Diameter 30,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,396,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1895 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 402 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 10,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

United Kingdom Penny 1895 TB at auction Heritage - December 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1895 TB at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1895 TB at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1895 TB at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1895 TB at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1895 TB at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1895 TB at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1895 TB at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1895 TB at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1895 TB at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1895 TB at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1895 TB at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1895 TB at auction Heritage - October 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 5, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1895 TB at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1895 TB at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1895 TB at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1895 TB at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1895 TB at auction Nomisma Aste - May 4, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1895 TB at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1895 TB at auction Spink - January 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1895 TB at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of Penny 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

