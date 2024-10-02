United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1895 TB "Type 1895-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1895 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 402 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 10,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 5, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of Penny 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
