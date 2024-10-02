Penny 1895 TB "Type 1895-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1895 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 402 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 10,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (60) AU (3) XF (19) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (21) MS64 (14) MS63 (3) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) VF35 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (2) DETAILS (1) RD (30) RB (13) BN (5) Service PCGS (32) NGC (31)

