Penny 1895 TB "Type 1893-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1895 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 43100 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 120. Bidding took place October 8, 2020.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (2) Condition (slab) PL66 (1) Service PCGS (2)