Penny 1895 TB "Type 1893-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 17,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1895 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 43100 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 120. Bidding took place October 8, 2020.

United Kingdom Penny 1895 TB at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1895 TB at auction Numismatica Ranieri - September 11, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1895 TB at auction Stack's - October 8, 2020
United Kingdom Penny 1895 TB at auction Stack's - October 8, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 8, 2020
Condition PL67 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1895 TB at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
