United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1895 TB "Type 1893-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 17,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1895
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1895 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 43100 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 120. Bidding took place October 8, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date October 8, 2020
Condition PL67 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
