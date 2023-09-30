United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1895 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 11,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1895
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1895 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 23970 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 62. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
