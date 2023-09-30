Twopence 1895 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1895 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 23970 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 62. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)