flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1895 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1895 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1895 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 11,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1895 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 23970 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 62. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1895 TB at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1895 TB at auction Numismatica Ranieri - September 11, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1895 TB at auction Coinhouse - September 27, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1895 TB at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
United Kingdom Twopence 1895 TB at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Twopence 1895 TB at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Twopence 1895 TB at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Twopence 1895 TB at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Twopence 1895 TB at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Twopence 1895 TB at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
