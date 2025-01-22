United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Silver coins Twopence of Victoria - United Kingdom
Twopence 1838-1887
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage BU Sales Sales1838 1,045,000 4,488 0 281839 - 4,488 0 51840 - 4,488 0 41841 - 4,488 0 11842 - 4,488 0 11843 903,000 4,752 0 11844 - 4,752 0 51845 - 4,752 0 31846 - 4,752 0 01847 - 4,752 0 21848 261,000 4,752 0 21849 - 4,752 0 01850 - 4,752 0 01851 - 4,752 0 31852 - 4,752 0 01853 - 4,752 0 01854 - 4,752 0 11855 - 4,752 0 01856 - 4,752 0 11857 - 4,752 0 11858 - 4,752 0 01859 - 4,752 0 11860 - 4,752 0 21861 - 4,752 0 61862 - 4,752 0 01863 - 4,752 0 11864 - 4,752 0 01865 - 4,752 0 11866 - 4,752 0 31867 - 4,752 0 31868 - 4,752 0 11869 - 4,752 0 31870 - 5,347 0 21871 - 4,753 0 11872 - 4,719 0 11873 - 4,756 0 01874 - 5,578 0 01875 - 5,745 0 01876 - 6,655 0 31877 - 7,189 0 21878 - 6,709 0 31879 - 6,925 0 11880 - 6,247 0 11881 - 6,001 0 11882 - 7,264 0 01883 - 7,232 0 01884 - 6,042 0 11885 - 5,958 0 11886 - 9,167 0 31887 - 8,269 0 0
Twopence 1888-1892Jubilee Head
Year Mark Description Mintage BU Sales Sales1888 9,528 0 41889 6,727 0 41890 8,613 0 01891 10,000 0 21892 12,000 0 3
Twopence 1893-1901
Year Mark Description Mintage BU Sales Sales1893 TB 14,000 0 41894 TB 12,000 0 01895 TB 11,000 2 61896 TB 11,000 0 41897 TB 11,000 0 41898 TB 12,000 0 31899 TB 15,000 0 51900 TB 11,000 0 01901 TB 14,000 0 6
