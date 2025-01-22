flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Silver coins Twopence of Victoria - United Kingdom

type-coin
type-coin

Twopence 1838-1887

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage BU Sales Sales
1838 1,045,000 4,488 0 281839 - 4,488 0 51840 - 4,488 0 41841 - 4,488 0 11842 - 4,488 0 11843 903,000 4,752 0 11844 - 4,752 0 51845 - 4,752 0 31846 - 4,752 0 01847 - 4,752 0 21848 261,000 4,752 0 21849 - 4,752 0 01850 - 4,752 0 01851 - 4,752 0 31852 - 4,752 0 01853 - 4,752 0 01854 - 4,752 0 11855 - 4,752 0 01856 - 4,752 0 11857 - 4,752 0 11858 - 4,752 0 01859 - 4,752 0 11860 - 4,752 0 21861 - 4,752 0 61862 - 4,752 0 01863 - 4,752 0 11864 - 4,752 0 01865 - 4,752 0 11866 - 4,752 0 31867 - 4,752 0 31868 - 4,752 0 11869 - 4,752 0 31870 - 5,347 0 21871 - 4,753 0 11872 - 4,719 0 11873 - 4,756 0 01874 - 5,578 0 01875 - 5,745 0 01876 - 6,655 0 31877 - 7,189 0 21878 - 6,709 0 31879 - 6,925 0 11880 - 6,247 0 11881 - 6,001 0 11882 - 7,264 0 01883 - 7,232 0 01884 - 6,042 0 11885 - 5,958 0 11886 - 9,167 0 31887 - 8,269 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

Twopence 1888-1892

Jubilee Head
Year Mark Description Mintage BU Sales Sales
1888 9,528 0 41889 6,727 0 41890 8,613 0 01891 10,000 0 21892 12,000 0 3
type-coin
type-coin

Twopence 1893-1901

Year Mark Description Mintage BU Sales Sales
1893 TB 14,000 0 41894 TB 12,000 0 01895 TB 11,000 2 61896 TB 11,000 0 41897 TB 11,000 0 41898 TB 12,000 0 31899 TB 15,000 0 51900 TB 11,000 0 01901 TB 14,000 0 6
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria All English coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access