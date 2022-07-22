Twopence 1848 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 62498 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 198. Bidding took place August 11, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)