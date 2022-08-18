Twopence 1889 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1889 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 63485 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place June 16, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)