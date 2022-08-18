flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1889 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1889 "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1889 "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 6,727

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1889 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 63485 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place June 16, 2021.

United Kingdom Twopence 1889 "Jubilee Head" at auction Roma Numismatics - August 18, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1889 "Jubilee Head" at auction Stephen Album - July 12, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 12, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1889 "Jubilee Head" at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1889 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
