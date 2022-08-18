United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1889 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 6,727
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1889
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1889 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 63485 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place June 16, 2021.
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 12, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
