United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1889

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1889 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Sovereign 1889 JEB Jubilee Head
Sovereign 1889 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price 810 $
Sales
0 219

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1889 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Crown 1889 JEB Jubilee Head
Crown 1889 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price 160 $
Sales
1 547
Obverse Double Florin 1889 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Double Florin 1889 JEB Jubilee Head
Double Florin 1889 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price 90 $
Sales
1 231
Obverse Halfcrown 1889 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Halfcrown 1889 JEB Jubilee Head
Halfcrown 1889 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 139
Obverse Florin 1889 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Florin 1889 JEB Jubilee Head
Florin 1889 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse Shilling 1889 JEB Small Jubilee Head
Reverse Shilling 1889 JEB Small Jubilee Head
Shilling 1889 JEB Small Jubilee Head
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 47
Obverse Shilling 1889 JEB Large Jubilee Head
Reverse Shilling 1889 JEB Large Jubilee Head
Shilling 1889 JEB Large Jubilee Head
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 122
Obverse Sixpence 1889 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Sixpence 1889 JEB Jubilee Head
Sixpence 1889 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 83
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1889 Jubilee Head
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1889 Jubilee Head
Fourpence (Groat) 1889 Jubilee Head
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1889 Jubilee Head
Reverse Threepence 1889 Jubilee Head
Threepence 1889 Jubilee Head
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Twopence 1889 Jubilee Head
Reverse Twopence 1889 Jubilee Head
Twopence 1889 Jubilee Head
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Penny 1889 Jubilee Head
Reverse Penny 1889 Jubilee Head
Penny 1889 Jubilee Head
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 4

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1889
Reverse Penny 1889
Penny 1889
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 111
Obverse Halfpenny 1889
Reverse Halfpenny 1889
Halfpenny 1889
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 46
