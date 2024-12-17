flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1889 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1889 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1889 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1889 "Large Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 51841 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (4)
  • Davissons Ltd. (3)
  • DNW (6)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HARMERS (2)
  • Heritage (19)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • ICE (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (32)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (9)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1889 "Large Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1889 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access