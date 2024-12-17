United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1889 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1889
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1889 "Large Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 51841 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aurea (2)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coinhouse (4)
- Davissons Ltd. (3)
- DNW (6)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (1)
- HARMERS (2)
- Heritage (19)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- ICE (1)
- iNumis (2)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (32)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Nihon (1)
- NOONANS (3)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (9)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1889 "Large Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search