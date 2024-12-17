flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,807,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (546)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1889 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25378 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 396 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - December 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - December 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Inasta - December 10, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Inasta - December 10, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction COINSNET - December 1, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction COINSNET - December 1, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 27, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - November 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - November 11, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - November 11, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date November 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition AU58 ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
