Crown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,807,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1889
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (546)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1889 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25378 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 396 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date November 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition AU58 ANACS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1889 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
