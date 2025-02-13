United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Silver coins Crown of Victoria - United Kingdom
Crown 1839-1847
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1839 W. WYON - 0 841844 W. WYON 94,000 5 5481845 W. WYON 159,000 3 8831847 W. WYON 141,000 2 302
Crown 1847-1853Gothic
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1847 WW Edge "UN DECIMO" 8,000 11 14721847 WW Plain edge - 1 2051853 WW Edge "SEPTIMO" - 0 351853 WW Plain edge - 0 2
Crown 1887-1892Jubilee Head
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1887 JEB 173,000 1,084 11 13121888 JEB 132,000 - 0 1631889 JEB 1,807,000 - 1 5471890 JEB 998,000 - 0 2681891 JEB 566,000 - 2 1511892 JEB 451,000 - 0 141
Crown 1893-1900
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1893 TB Edge "LVI" 498,000 1,312 4 8261893 TB Edge "LVII" - - 0 551894 TB Edge "LVII" 145,000 - 0 521894 TB Edge "LVIII" - - 0 461895 TB Edge "LVIII" 253,000 - 0 531895 TB Edge "LIX" - - 1 1201896 TB Edge "LIX" 318,000 - 0 301896 TB Edge "LX" - - 0 1771897 TB Edge "LX" 262,000 - 2 1531897 TB Edge "LXI" - - 0 2121898 TB Edge "LXI" 161,000 - 0 381898 TB Edge "LXII" - - 0 891899 TB Edge "LXII" 166,000 - 0 571899 TB Edge "LXIII" - - 0 691900 TB Edge "LXIII" 353,000 - 0 871900 TB Edge "LXIV" - - 1 217
