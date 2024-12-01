United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1897 TB. Edge "LX" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Edge "LX"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 262,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1897
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1897 with mark TB. Edge "LX". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 763 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 6,500. Bidding took place June 2, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
