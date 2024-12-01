Crown 1897 TB. Edge "LX" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1897 with mark TB. Edge "LX". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 763 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 6,500. Bidding took place June 2, 2021.

