Crown 1897 TB. Edge "LX" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Edge "LX"

Obverse Crown 1897 TB Edge "LX" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1897 TB Edge "LX" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 262,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (151) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1897 with mark TB. Edge "LX". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 763 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 6,500. Bidding took place June 2, 2021.

United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction Rio de la Plata - September 20, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 21, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - October 31, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date October 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction Stack's - October 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
