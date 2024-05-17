NOONANS
Company Description
- Name NOONANS
- Country United Kingdom
- Year of foundation 1990
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://www.noonans.co.uk/
London Office
- Country United Kingdom
- City London
- Address 16 BOLTON STREET MAYFAIR
- Phone +44 (0)20 7016 1700
- Email AUCTIONS@NOONANS.CO.UK
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
May 13, 2025 Auction 323 407 Bidding is open
April 29, 2025 April 30, 2025 Auction 323 1440 Bidding is open
April 8, 2025 Auction 322 139 185,160 $
April 8, 2025 Auction 320 600 180,524 $
March 22, 2025 The Frank Goon Reference Collection of British Malayan Banknotes 246 23,560 $
March 11, 2025 Auction 321 169 106,807 $
March 6, 2025 Auction 319 617 845,693 $
February 26, 2025 Banknotes Auction February 2025 629 417,562 $
February 19, 2025 Auction 317 62 346,753 $
February 19, 2025 A Collection of Scottish Coins 148 58,801 $
February 18, 2025 Auction 315 700 310,074 $
December 10, 2024 Auction 313 809 162,514 $
November 28, 2024 Banknotes Auction 251 317,674 $
November 27, 2024 November 28, 2024 Banknotes Auction 1000 574,598 $
November 19, 2024 Auction 314 490 304,435 $
October 22, 2024 Ancient Coins and Antiquitie 455 143,286 $
October 17, 2024 Auction B63 773 285,885 $
October 16, 2024 Auction 311 801 187,695 $
October 8, 2024 Auction 306 702 157,675 $
October 3, 2024 The Mount Damavand Collection of Persian Banknotes 169 577,927 $