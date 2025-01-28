flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1897

Gold coins

Obverse Half Sovereign 1897 TB St. George
Reverse Half Sovereign 1897 TB St. George
Half Sovereign 1897 TB St. George
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 83

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1897 TB
Reverse Crown 1897 TB
Crown 1897 TB Edge "LX"
Average price 450 $
Sales
2 153
Obverse Crown 1897 TB
Reverse Crown 1897 TB
Crown 1897 TB Edge "LXI"
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 212
Obverse Halfcrown 1897 TB
Reverse Halfcrown 1897 TB
Halfcrown 1897 TB
Average price 190 $
Sales
1 174
Obverse Florin 1897 TB
Reverse Florin 1897 TB
Florin 1897 TB
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse Shilling 1897 TB
Reverse Shilling 1897 TB
Shilling 1897 TB
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 89
Obverse Sixpence 1897 TB
Reverse Sixpence 1897 TB
Sixpence 1897 TB
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1897 TB
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1897 TB
Fourpence (Groat) 1897 TB
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1897 TB
Reverse Threepence 1897 TB
Threepence 1897 TB
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Twopence 1897 TB
Reverse Twopence 1897 TB
Twopence 1897 TB
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Penny 1897 TB
Reverse Penny 1897 TB
Penny 1897 TB
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 2

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1897 TB
Reverse Penny 1897 TB
Penny 1897 TB
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 53
Obverse Halfpenny 1897 TB
Reverse Halfpenny 1897 TB
Halfpenny 1897 TB
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse Farthing 1897 TB
Reverse Farthing 1897 TB
Farthing 1897 TB
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 14
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access