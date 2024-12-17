United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1897 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,031,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1897
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1897 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place October 1, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 192 USD
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 28 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller The Canadian Numismatic Company
Date July 22, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
