United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1897 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1897 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1897 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,031,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1897 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place October 1, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 2020 Auctions (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (14)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • London Coins (7)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • The Canadian Numismatic Company (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1897 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 192 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1897 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 28 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1897 TB at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1897 TB at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1897 TB at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1897 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1897 TB at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1897 TB at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1897 TB at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1897 TB at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1897 TB at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1897 TB at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1897 TB at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1897 TB at auction Heritage - September 3, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1897 TB at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1897 TB at auction 2020 Auctions - March 31, 2020
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date March 31, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1897 TB at auction Numismática Leilões - July 26, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1897 TB at auction The Canadian Numismatic Company - July 22, 2019
Seller The Canadian Numismatic Company
Date July 22, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1897 TB at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1897 TB at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1897 TB at auction Tauler & Fau - September 25, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

