United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Silver coins Sixpence of Victoria - United Kingdom
Sixpence 1838-1887
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1838 1,608,000 0 601839 3,311,000 1 1321840 2,099,000 2 301841 1,386,000 0 311842 602,000 0 201843 3,160,000 0 321844 - 0 461845 3,714,000 0 341846 4,267,000 0 441847 - 0 01848 586,000 0 341850 - 0 551851 2,288,000 0 471852 905,000 0 351853 3,838,000 0 1441854 840,000 0 181855 1,129,000 0 441856 2,780,000 0 441857 2,233,000 0 181858 - 0 491859 - 0 391860 1,101,000 0 191862 990,000 0 271863 491,000 0 261864 4,253,000 0 511865 1,635,000 0 271866 No number 5,140,000 0 01866 Number below wreath - 0 771867 1,362,000 0 411868 1,069,000 0 291869 388,000 0 161870 480,000 0 171871 Number below wreath 3,663,000 0 371871 No number - 0 111872 3,382,000 0 201873 4,595,000 0 441874 4,226,000 0 451875 3,257,000 0 261876 841,000 0 121877 Number below wreath 4,066,000 0 131877 No number - 0 321878 - 0 271878 Inscription "DRITANNIAR" - 0 221879 Number below wreath - 0 31879 No number 3,326,000 0 221880 - 0 381881 6,239,000 0 421882 760,000 0 171883 4,987,000 0 471884 3,423,000 0 451885 4,653,000 0 541886 2,728,000 1 871887 3,676,000 1 127
Sixpence 1887Jubilee Head
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1887 JEB 5 308
Sixpence 1887-1893Jubilee Head
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1887 JEB - 1 1141888 JEB 4,198,000 2 721889 JEB 8,739,000 0 831890 JEB 9,387,000 0 511891 JEB 7,023,000 0 451892 JEB 6,246,000 0 331893 JEB 341,000 0 27
Sixpence 1893-1901
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1893 TB 1,010,000 1,312 1 1641894 TB 3,468,000 - 0 161895 TB 7,025,000 - 0 171896 TB 6,652,000 - 0 191897 TB 5,031,000 - 0 351898 TB 5,914,000 - 0 261899 TB 7,997,000 - 0 311900 TB 8,980,000 - 0 551901 TB 5,109,000 - 0 81
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search