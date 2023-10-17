flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1860 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1860 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1860 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,101,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20969 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,056. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction Coinhouse - June 17, 2017
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction Coinhouse - June 17, 2017
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction Heritage - September 1, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction Heritage - September 1, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 1, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction London Coins - June 1, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Sixpence 1860 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1860 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access