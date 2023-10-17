United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1860 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,101,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1860
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20969 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,056. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Spink (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 1, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
