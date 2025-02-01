flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1860

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1860 WW Shield
Reverse Sovereign 1860 WW Shield
Sovereign 1860 WW Shield
Average price 830 $
Sales
2 214
Obverse Half Sovereign 1860
Reverse Half Sovereign 1860
Half Sovereign 1860
Average price 510 $
Sales
0 42

Silver coins

Obverse Florin 1860 WW Gothic
Reverse Florin 1860 WW Gothic
Florin 1860 WW Gothic
Average price 590 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Shilling 1860
Reverse Shilling 1860
Shilling 1860
Average price 330 $
Sales
1 48
Obverse Sixpence 1860
Reverse Sixpence 1860
Sixpence 1860
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1860
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1860
Fourpence (Groat) 1860
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1860
Reverse Threepence 1860
Threepence 1860
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Twopence 1860
Reverse Twopence 1860
Twopence 1860
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 1/2 Pence 1860
Reverse 1 1/2 Pence 1860
1 1/2 Pence 1860
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Penny 1860
Reverse Penny 1860
Penny 1860
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 3

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1860
Reverse Penny 1860
Penny 1860
Average price 4300 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse Penny 1860
Reverse Penny 1860
Penny 1860
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 409
Obverse Halfpenny 1860 WW
Reverse Halfpenny 1860 WW
Halfpenny 1860 WW
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Halfpenny 1860
Reverse Halfpenny 1860
Halfpenny 1860
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 166
Obverse Farthing 1860 WW
Reverse Farthing 1860 WW
Farthing 1860 WW
Average price 16000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Farthing 1860
Reverse Farthing 1860
Farthing 1860
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 159
