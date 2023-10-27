flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1860 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1860 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1860 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,671,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20986 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1860 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1860 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1860 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1860 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1860 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1860 at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 25, 2023
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1860 at auction CNG - November 2, 2022
Seller CNG
Date November 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1860 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1860 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1860 at auction Chaponnière - November 20, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1860 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - September 2, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1860 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1860 at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
Seller DNW
Date June 3, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1860 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1860 at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1860 at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1860 at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
Seller DNW
Date July 8, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1860 at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1860 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 21, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1860 at auction Künker - September 18, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1860 at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
