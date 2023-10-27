United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1860 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,671,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1860
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20986 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price


Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price


Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price


Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price


Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price


Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
