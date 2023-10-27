Shilling 1860 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20986 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (6) XF (15) VF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (9) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) + (2) Service NGC (8) PCGS (8)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (2)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (10)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (9)

Heritage Eur (1)

Künker (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

NOONANS (4)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (8)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

TimeLine Auctions (1)